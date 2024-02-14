BREAKING

The Friday Night Project: Innovative scheme to reduce youth crime in Horley

We’ve all heard the saying about ‘idle hands’ and what they get up to but now there’s much less chance of youngsters in Horley causing mischief thanks to a new scheme at the local leisure centre.
By fiona mcneillContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:42 GMT
The ‘Friday Night Project’ – which starts this month - offers kids aged 11 – 16 a variety of activities from football, tennis and badminton to ping pong, gym workouts, board games and pool inflatables, all delivered in a friendly and informal setting with trained staff on hand.

And to spice things up, despite the name, the sessions will actually run on Wednesdays!

The programme is the result of a partnership between Active Surrey and charitable social enterprise GLL which runs Horley Leisure Centre under the ‘Better’ brand. It has been devised as a way to combat recent local increases in youth offending.

staff at the new Friday Night Project in Horley. Picture: submitted

Alexandra Chung, ‘Better’ Community Sports Manager in the region, comments, "We're really excited to be working with Active Surrey on this innovative scheme. The Friday Night Project sessions will offer young people somewhere to go where they can have fun, meet other people and acquire new skills."

FNP launches at Horley Leisure Centre on Wednesday 21st February from 4 – 6 pm and costs just £3.50. To book email [email protected] or log on to better.org.uk/book