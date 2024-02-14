The Friday Night Project: Innovative scheme to reduce youth crime in Horley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Friday Night Project’ – which starts this month - offers kids aged 11 – 16 a variety of activities from football, tennis and badminton to ping pong, gym workouts, board games and pool inflatables, all delivered in a friendly and informal setting with trained staff on hand.

And to spice things up, despite the name, the sessions will actually run on Wednesdays!

The programme is the result of a partnership between Active Surrey and charitable social enterprise GLL which runs Horley Leisure Centre under the ‘Better’ brand. It has been devised as a way to combat recent local increases in youth offending.

Alexandra Chung, ‘Better’ Community Sports Manager in the region, comments, "We're really excited to be working with Active Surrey on this innovative scheme. The Friday Night Project sessions will offer young people somewhere to go where they can have fun, meet other people and acquire new skills."