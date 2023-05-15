After climbing over a fence into the rear of the property, a group of young males and one female are reported to have stolen multiple fire extinguishers, police said. The group climbed back over the fence and let the extinguishers off, Sussex Police added.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident or events leading up to it.
If you have any information that could assist, report online or call 101 quoting 680 of 06/05.