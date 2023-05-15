Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Theft and criminal damage at Horsham Fire Station: Group of young males and one female steal and let off 'multiple fire extinguishers'

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of theft and criminal damage at Horsham Fire Station, The Boulevard at around 6pm on Friday, May 5.

By Matt Pole
Published 15th May 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:02 BST

After climbing over a fence into the rear of the property, a group of young males and one female are reported to have stolen multiple fire extinguishers, police said. The group climbed back over the fence and let the extinguishers off, Sussex Police added.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident or events leading up to it.

Most Popular
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of theft and criminal damage at Horsham Fire Station, The Boulevard at around 6pm on Friday, May 5. Picture by Jon RigbySussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of theft and criminal damage at Horsham Fire Station, The Boulevard at around 6pm on Friday, May 5. Picture by Jon Rigby
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of theft and criminal damage at Horsham Fire Station, The Boulevard at around 6pm on Friday, May 5. Picture by Jon Rigby

If you have any information that could assist, report online or call 101 quoting 680 of 06/05.