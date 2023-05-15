Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of theft and criminal damage at Horsham Fire Station, The Boulevard at around 6pm on Friday, May 5.

After climbing over a fence into the rear of the property, a group of young males and one female are reported to have stolen multiple fire extinguishers, police said. The group climbed back over the fence and let the extinguishers off, Sussex Police added.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident or events leading up to it.

