Thefts at Salvation Army in Bognor and Littlehampton sparks police appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The Salvation Army has reported that they have been experiencing high levels of theft from their charity clothing banks in Ferring, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.

“Despite Salvation Army's best efforts to prevent clothing thefts, they are seeing a significant drop in the amount of clothing that is being collected, regardless of CCTV being present. This is not due to a reduction in donations, but to theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The income raised from publicly donated items are used to further support older people, the homeless and most vulnerable in our communities.

“Salvation Army collectors drive a liveried van and carry full ID and anyone else seen trying to empty the banks must be reported.