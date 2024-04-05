Thefts at Salvation Army in Bognor and Littlehampton sparks police appeal
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The Salvation Army has reported that they have been experiencing high levels of theft from their charity clothing banks in Ferring, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.
“Despite Salvation Army's best efforts to prevent clothing thefts, they are seeing a significant drop in the amount of clothing that is being collected, regardless of CCTV being present. This is not due to a reduction in donations, but to theft.
“The income raised from publicly donated items are used to further support older people, the homeless and most vulnerable in our communities.
“Salvation Army collectors drive a liveried van and carry full ID and anyone else seen trying to empty the banks must be reported.
“Thank you for your ongoing support in this matter.”