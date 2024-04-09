Thefts in Haywards Heath: Elderly victims report being distracted and having cash taken while making withdrawals from machine
Officers were called over two incidents where elderly customers were targeted at the Lloyds Bank branch in South Road.
Sussex Police said the elderly victims reported being distracted while making a withdrawal from the cash machine.
Police said the first incident happened on January 6, the second incident happened on February 11.
Those using cash machines are advised to take extra care when withdrawing funds.
Being aware of your surroundings and not being distracted makes it harder for people to take advantage and less likely that they’ll try to.
If something or someone doesn't feel right, then steer clear of them and if possible, go inside the bank to withdraw funds.
Further advice about the best ways to prevent being the victim of theft at a cash machine is available on the Sussex Police website here.
Officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incidents.
He is described by Sussex Police as being a slim man in his 30s, 5’8”, wearing dark clothing including a black coat.
Anyone who recognises him is urged to come forward.
Witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 483 of 12/02.