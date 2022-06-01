Thief steals Rolex from Battle auction house

If you saw anything, recognise the man in this footage or have any information which could help with the investigation, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 970 of 24/05.

On Tuesday, May 24, police received a report of a man entering Burstow and Hewitt Auction House between 4.15pm and 4.25pm and asking to view a Rolex watch.

The man then fled the scene with the watch, running northbound along Lower Lake.

He is described as being aged between 20 and 30 years old, white, 5’9” and broad, with short blonde hair.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark-coloured, tight fitting top and blue jeans. He is believed to have been joined by a second man near the junction of Lower Lake and Marley Lane.

PC Hollie Rich said: “This was a brazen theft that occurred in full daylight, surrounded by members of the public going about their business.”