Thieves break into West Sussex village convenience store
Thieves escaped with a large haul of cigarettes after breaking into a convenience store in a West Sussex village.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say they were called to a report of a burglary at Morrisons Daily in Billingshurst High Street at around 11.40pm on Monday (March 18).
A spokesperson said: “Officers were alerted to a security alarm at the premises and discovered the door had been damaged.
“It is believed two suspects entered the store and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1465 of 18/03.”