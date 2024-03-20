Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say they were called to a report of a burglary at Morrisons Daily in Billingshurst High Street at around 11.40pm on Monday (March 18).

A spokesperson said: “Officers were alerted to a security alarm at the premises and discovered the door had been damaged.

“It is believed two suspects entered the store and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.