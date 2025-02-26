Thieves on the prowl in and around Horsham

Thieves have again been on the prowl in and around Horsham over the past few weeks.

A number of vans have been targeted and tools stolen from them, along with a number of bikes stolen from garden sheds.

Police say that an e-bike was taken from a bike shed in a block of flats in Illet Way, Faygate, some time between February 17 – 24.

A bike was also stolen from a locked shed at Holmbush Mews in Faygate on February 21.

Police say that a garage at a property in Crawley Road, Horsham, was broken into on February 17 and another bike stolen, while a bike was also stolen from a communal bike storage shed in Kilnwood Close, Faygate, the following day.

Meanwhile, power tools were among items stolen from the garage of a house in Storrington Road, Thakeham, overnight on February 23.

In earlier incidents, tools were stolen from a van in Manor Road, Upper Beeding, on February 13. A headlight rim, clips and seal were snatched from a vehicle in Canberra Place, Horsham, on February 14, say police.

The same day, tools were stolen from a van after holes were drilled under the rear door handle of a van in Brookland Way, Coldwaltham, some time between 5pm and 8am the following day.

A vehicle in Manor Fields, Horsham, was broken into and tools stolen some time between 6.30pm on February 20 and 2.45pm on February 21.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call police on 101.