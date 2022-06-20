Thieves steal Bognor woman's flower pot gifted to her by late husband

Rose Carty, 86, of Linden Road, was busily preparing her front garden flowers for this year’s Bognor Regis in Bloom competition when local thieves stole two of her flower pots.

One of the pots contained White Cala Lillies and the other a Camelia plant, but both of them represented months of hard work.

“It’s a bit frightening to think someone would invade my property and do this sort of thing. I wouldn’t dream of stealing anyone else’s plants!” Mrs Carty said said.

One of the pots, given to her by her late husband, had real sentimental value for the avid gardener: “Some people don’t like anything nice. If they see a pretty window, they have to break it.