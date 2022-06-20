Thieves target cars and properties in Horsham and neighbouring villages

Police say that a string of vehicles and properties have been targeted.

In one incident, a hedge cutter was stolen from a shed behind a property in Rookwood Park, Horsham, while the householders were gardening in the front of the house at around 7pm on June 2.

A police spokesperson said: “CCTV is being viewed and investigations continue.”

In another incident, CCTV captured a man trying a car door in Longfield Road, Horsham, at 4.15am on June 7. The man was then seen moving to a van and stealing cash from it.

Cash was stolen from another vehicle the same night in Granary Way, Horsham.

Meanwhile, burglars smashed a rear window before entering a house in Bramlands Lane, Woodmancote, between midday and 1.45pm on June 9.

Police say that damage was caused to the rear door of a property in Shoreham Road, Henfield, overnight on June 8-9 during an attempted break-in.

And the locks on a Mercedes van were damaged when someone tried unsuccessfully to break into the vehicle in Chennells Way, Horsham.

A mobile phone and a purse were stolen from a vehicle outside Tesco Metro in London Road, Pulborough, between 5.45pm and 6pm on June 10 when the victim was distracted by a man.

The police spokesperson said: “She believes his accomplice stole the items. The suspect has then used a card to steal cash from the ATM at the store. “CCTV is being viewed and investigations continue.”