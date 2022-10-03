Edit Account-Sign Out
Thieves target cars in and around Horsham

Thieves have been targeting cars in and around Horsham over the past week.

By Sarah Page
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:56 am
Police say that a Mercedes car was stolen from Winterbourne in Horsham at around 2.15am on September 22.

And a SEAT Ibiza was stolen from Oak Road, Southwater, some time between 7pm on September 19 and 10.20am on September 22.

Officers say that catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles – a Lexus car and a Toyota – in Brooks Way, Pulborough, during the afternoon of September 24.

In other incidents, a rucksack containing bank cards, a mobile phone and glasses was stolen from a convertible vehicle at Chanctonbury Ring car park at Wiston beween 1pm and 2pm on September 11. The vehicle’s roof was damaged.

And a person was seen on a ring doorbell checking for insecure vehicles in Timber Mill, Southwater, between 1.30am and 1.40am on September 15.

Police say that a Yamaha motorcycle was also stolen from The Street, Slinfold, some time between 12.30am and 6.30am on September 27.