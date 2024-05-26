Thieves targeting charity clothing banks throughout Hastings

By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th May 2024, 10:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Thieves have been stealing clothes from charities’ clothing banks throughout Hastings, police have said today (Sunday, May 26).

Police have launched an appeal for information and are urging anyone to report any incidents.

Officers said the thieves have been forcing the locks open before stealing the items meant for various charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hastings Police said on their Facebook page: “Recently, there has been a spate of thefts targeting clothes banks located in supermarket car parks throughout Hastings.

PolicePolice
Police

“These containers have had the lock forcibly removed and completely cleared out, causing significant setbacks for the charities they support.

“If you notice any unusual activity or behaviour around clothes banks, don't hesitate to contact us either online at sussex.police.uk or call 101.”