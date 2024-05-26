Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thieves have been stealing clothes from charities’ clothing banks throughout Hastings, police have said today (Sunday, May 26).

Police have launched an appeal for information and are urging anyone to report any incidents.

Officers said the thieves have been forcing the locks open before stealing the items meant for various charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Police said on their Facebook page: “Recently, there has been a spate of thefts targeting clothes banks located in supermarket car parks throughout Hastings.

Police

“These containers have had the lock forcibly removed and completely cleared out, causing significant setbacks for the charities they support.