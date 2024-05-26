Thieves targeting charity clothing banks throughout Hastings
Police have launched an appeal for information and are urging anyone to report any incidents.
Officers said the thieves have been forcing the locks open before stealing the items meant for various charities.
Hastings Police said on their Facebook page: “Recently, there has been a spate of thefts targeting clothes banks located in supermarket car parks throughout Hastings.
“These containers have had the lock forcibly removed and completely cleared out, causing significant setbacks for the charities they support.
“If you notice any unusual activity or behaviour around clothes banks, don't hesitate to contact us either online at sussex.police.uk or call 101.”