Thirteen weapons seized in West Sussex

Thirteen weapons have been seized and nine arrests were made in West Sussex as part of a crackdown on knife crime.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:58 am

On social media PC Tom Van Der Wee said, “Really busy shift for us all working on Operation Safety yesterday (Saturday, March 5).

Police

“On the West team we carried out 20 stop searches, seized 13 weapons and made nine arrests - offences included drug supply, possession of knives and drink driving.”

Operation Safety aims to tackle knife crime and serious violence in the region.