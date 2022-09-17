This is why an Eastbourne road was closed by police

Part of Milfoil Drive was cordoned off as officers investigated an incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday, police received a third-party report of a disturbance in Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Armed and unarmed officers attended to try and locate the people involved and establish the full circumstances. One man has since been identified and is assisting police with enquiries.

Police at the scene in Milfoil Drive earlier today