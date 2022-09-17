This is why an Eastbourne road was closed by police
Police have revealed why an Eastbourne road was closed earlier today (Saturday, September 17).
Part of Milfoil Drive was cordoned off as officers investigated an incident.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday, police received a third-party report of a disturbance in Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne.
“Armed and unarmed officers attended to try and locate the people involved and establish the full circumstances. One man has since been identified and is assisting police with enquiries.
“The road was closed as a precaution while the matter was ongoing and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding during this time.”