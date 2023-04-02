Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

This is why police and paramedics were in Worthing town centre

Police and paramedics were seen in Worthing town centre yesterday evening (Saturday, April 1).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

Police said they attended after receiving reports of an incident in Chapel Road at around 5.30pm.

Sussex Police said three people were arrested following reports of an alleged assault.

Police added a hammer was recovered from the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Three people have been arrested after an alleged assault in Chapel Road, Worthing, shortly after 5pm on Saturday, April 1.

“The incident involved parties known to each other and a hammer was recovered from the scene.

“A 30-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assault; a 53-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in public; and a 35-year-old woman from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assault.

"All three remain in custody at this time. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 985 of 01/04.”

Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

1. IMG_2892.jpg

Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

2. IMG_2900.jpg

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

3. IMG_2904.jpg

Police at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

4. IMG_2895.jpg

Police at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2