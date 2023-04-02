Police and paramedics were seen in Worthing town centre yesterday evening (Saturday, April 1).

Police said they attended after receiving reports of an incident in Chapel Road at around 5.30pm.

Sussex Police said three people were arrested following reports of an alleged assault.

Police added a hammer was recovered from the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Three people have been arrested after an alleged assault in Chapel Road, Worthing, shortly after 5pm on Saturday, April 1.

“The incident involved parties known to each other and a hammer was recovered from the scene.

“A 30-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assault; a 53-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in public; and a 35-year-old woman from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assault.

"All three remain in custody at this time. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 985 of 01/04.”

1 . Police at the scene in Worthing.

2 . Emergency services at the scene.

3 . Police at the scene.

4 . Police at the scene.