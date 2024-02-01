Thousands of pounds of cigarettes confiscated in Crawley in police patrols

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Crawley made use of the engagement pod and Stronger, Safer, Crawley as they hosted a partnership day alongside Trading Standards, HM Revenue & Customs, SEROCU and Crawley Borough Council.

This covered a day of searching for counterfeit and illegal tobacco and vape products from several stores in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and vapes were confiscated.

Thousands of pounds of cigarettes and vapes have been confiscated in Crawley following patrols by police in the town. Picture; Sussex Police

This included goods which were suspected of being fraudulent, illegally imported and addressed health and safety issues,

The week of action is an additional focus on top of the work which is carried out every day of the week across the force.

Superintendent Nick Dias said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action has been a real success. With partners, we have engaged with thousands of people and our officers have gone above and beyond to protect their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only in West Sussex, but across the entire force, Neighbourhood Policing Teams have come together to ensure they made a difference.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action shines a light on the vast range of visible operational activity undertaken by Sussex Police, 24 hours a day throughout the year.