BREAKING

Thousands of pounds of cigarettes confiscated in Crawley in police patrols

Thousands of pounds of cigarettes and vapes have been confiscated in Crawley following patrols by police in the town.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Feb 2024, 18:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers in Crawley made use of the engagement pod and Stronger, Safer, Crawley as they hosted a partnership day alongside Trading Standards, HM Revenue & Customs, SEROCU and Crawley Borough Council.

This covered a day of searching for counterfeit and illegal tobacco and vape products from several stores in the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and vapes were confiscated.

Most Popular
Thousands of pounds of cigarettes and vapes have been confiscated in Crawley following patrols by police in the town. Picture; Sussex PoliceThousands of pounds of cigarettes and vapes have been confiscated in Crawley following patrols by police in the town. Picture; Sussex Police
Thousands of pounds of cigarettes and vapes have been confiscated in Crawley following patrols by police in the town. Picture; Sussex Police

This included goods which were suspected of being fraudulent, illegally imported and addressed health and safety issues,

The week of action is an additional focus on top of the work which is carried out every day of the week across the force.

Superintendent Nick Dias said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action has been a real success. With partners, we have engaged with thousands of people and our officers have gone above and beyond to protect their communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Not only in West Sussex, but across the entire force, Neighbourhood Policing Teams have come together to ensure they made a difference.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action shines a light on the vast range of visible operational activity undertaken by Sussex Police, 24 hours a day throughout the year.

"The successful results delivered by the neighbourhood policing teams show just how committed Sussex Police is to tackling the local crimes that matter to residents, like antisocial behaviour and shoplifting, and delivering results to make our streets visibly safer and instil greater public confidence.”