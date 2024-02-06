Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and vapes confiscated and £10,000 seized during Crawley days of action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In October, Crawley Neighbourhood Policing Teams launched the engagement pod in High Street and ‘Stronger, Safer, Crawley’.

The pod offers extra visibility to prevent crime, and teamed with ‘Stronger, Safer Crawley’, it has led to officers being deployed to crackdown on serious and organised crime in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, January 26, Sussex Police ran a joint operation with Trading Standards, HM Revenue & Customs, SEROCU, Crawley Brough Council and Specialist Search dogs as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.

Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and vapes were confiscated and £10,000 was seized during two days of action in Crawley. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Officers visited seven premises in Crawey in search of illegal tobacco, vapes and counterfeit goods.

Sussex Police said thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and vapes were confiscated.

Police said this included goods which were suspected of being fraudulent, illegally imported and addressed health and safety issues. They were seized and disposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said officers also seized £10,000 which was hidden away in a well-concealed hide.

Officers visited seven premises’ in Crawey in search of illegal tobacco, vapes and counterfeit goods.

A Stronger, Safer, Crawley operation was run alongside this joint operation, which consisted of plain-clothed and uniformed officers on patrol.

A total of 11 stop searches were conducted where Sussex Police said Class A and Class B drugs were seized.

On Tuesday, January 31, the pod opened its doors to partners and Sussex Police, alongside West Sussex County Council’s Community Safety Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of engagements took place, and residents had an opportunity to discuss their worries or questions with officers, PCSOs, and county council staff.

On Tuesday, January 31, the pod opened its doors to partners and Sussex Police, alongside West Sussex County Council’s Community Safety Team.

Superintendent Nick Dias said: “The multi-functional use of the pod is perfect for what we wanted.

“Residents should be able to go to the pod and see a face if they have any questions. These days show that it won’t just be Sussex Police who will be there for answers, but also representatives from our partners.

“The day of action with Trading Standards was a fantastic result and it shows our commitment to keeping shoppers safe with legal products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “As a resident of Crawley and elected member for the area, I am pleased to support the Safer Stronger Crawley initiative that has been running since November 2023 and the actions being taking in the town centre to make it a safer place for people to go about their daily lives.

“The co-ordinated work being done by the County Council’s Trading Standards, Community Safety Team and Early Help Service, alongside Crawley Borough Council Licencing, the Probation Service, and Sussex Police shows what can be done when agencies collaborate and work together for Crawley residents.