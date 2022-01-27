Three arrests made in Hailsham after police helicopter search
Three people have been arrested following an ‘altercation’ in Hailsham.
Police were assisted by a service helicopter as they searched the area.
Officers were notified of the incident shortly before 2pm today (January 27), and announced the three arrests at 5pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Around 1.53pm on Thursday, January 27, police received a report of an altercation in the vicinity of Bayham Road, Hailsham.
“Officers responded to the scene and conducted a search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
“A Section 34 dispersal order has also been put in place. This means anyone directed to leave the area by a police officer must do so. If they do not, then they commit an offence and may be arrested.”