Three men have been charged and remanded after a stabbing in Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police responded to a report of a man with serious injuries in Brunswick Place in Hove on November 8.

A 63-year-old man from Brighton was left in a critical condition after receiving two stab wounds.

Three men were later arrested in the Kemptown area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men have been charged and remanded after a stabbing in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspects appeared at Hove Crown Court on Monday (November 13) and were charged with the offence of attempted murder.

Daniel Gall, 25, from Wiltshire, Fabian Kelly-Riley, 22, of no fixed address and Gianni Hippooite, 21, from Brent have been remanded in custody pending their next court appearance on December 8.

Detective Inspector Ian Lucas said: "We are pleased to have been able to charge three men in relation to this violent crime.

"Thankfully the victim is now in a stable condition in hospital after receiving life-saving treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We thank members of the public who have assisted with our enquiries so far and those who helped the victim at the scene."