Three more arrests after 'fight with weapons' in East Sussex as young man remains in hospital

Sussex Police said on Tuesday evening (April 2) that five men had been arrested following ‘reports of an altercation’ between a group of people in Station Road, Portslade.

In an update on Wednesday, police said detectives have arrested a further three men in connection with the incident.

"Emergency services were called to Station Road in Portslade at around 2.15pm following reports of a fight with weapons,” a spokesperson said.

"Eight men have now been arrested in connection with the investigation.

"Two 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old, a 21-year-old, and two 23-year-olds from Brighton, as well as a 29-year-old from Worthing and a 30-year-old from Oldham, have been arrested on suspicion of affray, violent disorder and grievous bodily harm without intent.”

Police said on Tuesday that three men had been taken to hospital – with two in a ‘critical condition’ and another suffering minor injuries, ‘understood to have been caused by weapons’.

"A 24-year-old man from Norfolk remains in hospital at this time with serious injuries, but is in a stable condition,” the updated statement read.

"There will be a continued police presence in the area while enquiries continue, and we thank the public for their assistance and cooperation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report via the police’s online form or by calling 101, quoting Operation Linden.

