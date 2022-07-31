Three people appear at Crawley court for Hampshire murder

Three men charged with murder will appear at Crawley

According to police, officers were called at about 11.10am on Saturday July 23 after the 47-year-old victim was found seriously injured on land along Marlpit Lane in Emworth. He was taken to hospital, where he died on July 25.

An investigation was launched, which led to the arrest of three men – Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook; Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook; and Thomas Goldring, 20, of Lockerley Road, Havant, Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say all three have since been charged with murder and remanded in custody, and are scheduled to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing tomorrow (August 1).

The victim’s next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers, police say.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bridport.