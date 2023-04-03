Edit Account-Sign Out
Three people arrested by Sussex Police as part of national operation into fraud and asset recovery

Three people have been arrested as part of Operation Henhouse, the national intensification into fraud and asset recovery, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:27 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:28 BST

One investigation related to the theft of high-value items and bank cards stolen from the home address of a vulnerable 90-year-old man, police said.

These were taken after the victim was befriended at a pub in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police added.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to determine whether there are any more suspects.

Sussex Police confirmed a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, theft and burglary and has been released on police bail with conditions until May 26.

Another investigation was in relation to ‘time fraud’, which cost a business at Gatwick Airport more than £14,000, police added.

It has been reported that one person had been claiming that another person which was known to them had been working when they had not been, Sussex Police reported.

This is reported to have taken place across six-months, police added.

Police said a 49-year-old man was arrested on two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, Sussex Police added.

Police said both the man and woman have been released on police bail until April 27 while enquiries continue.

Sussex Police has a wealth of information and prevention advice available about fraud on the force website.

If you or the person you are concerned about is vulnerable, please visit the Op Signature page.