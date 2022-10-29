Three youths involved in alleged gun-point robbery and assault of 16-year-old boy in Lancing

A 16-year-old boy was with his friend at Monks Recreation Ground in Crabtree Lane around 10pm on Wednesday, October 26 when he was approached by three males, Sussex Police reported.

One of them, reportedly in possession of a firearm, demanded property from the victim which was subsequently taken, police added. Sussex Police said the boy was then further assaulted by the group.

The three suspects ran off in the direction of Lancing railway station, police.

Sussex Police are investigating an alleged gun-point robbery and assault involving three youths in Lancing. Picture by Jon Rigby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Shoreham was arrested on suspicion of robbery, Sussex Police said. He has been released on conditional bail, while the two other suspects remain outstanding, police added.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220200443.