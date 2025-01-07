Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a new TikTok scam text to watch out for already in 2025 😱

A new TikTok scam message has been spotted in 2025.

The text poses as being from the social media platform’s ‘HR department’.

It claims that users have been selected for a ‘part time partner’ programme.

A text posing as ‘TikTok’s HR department’ is claiming users could make ‘£500-a-day’ - but you should never respond to it.

Spam messages have become an increasingly more common part of life over the last few years. The texts might claim to be from Amazon or the Post Office or from a child and are a phishing exercise, trying to get people to click a link and hand over personal information or even money.

Scammers have also been sending messages pretending to be from TikTok promising part time work to those who respond. I covered one from the back half of 2024 - read more here - but a new one has been spotted already this year.

What is the TikTok ‘part time partner’ message?

The latest fake text from ‘TikTok’ is attempting to lure in victims by offering a tantalising prospect - the potential to earn up to £500 a day. But you know what they say: if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

When the message lands in your inbox, it may display as being from ‘Tiktok’ or similar forms or spelling. However it is not a legitimate message - and you should not respond or click on any link.

The text will say something along the lines of: “Hi, I’m from Tiktok HR department, we have viewed your CV and your CV is a perfect fit for us, we are pleased to invite you to become a part time partner, pay £200-£500 per day, please contact me for job details.”

How should you respond to the spam message?

Whatever you do, do not reply or click the link - as that is what the spammers want and you may give up vital personal or even banking details. Even if you want to try and get one over on the messengers and attempt to trick them with a fake reply, you should simply ignore the texts.

Can you block spam messages?

While you cannot pre-emptively stop a spam message from arriving in your inbox, once you have received one, you can block that number. It will prevent you from receiving the same scam text multiple times.

On iPhone, tap the phone number at the top of the message and a drop down menu will appear. Click the option for info and this will then give you the option to block this caller - press block.

For Android users, the process might slightly differ depending on the manufacturer of your handset, but likely there will be three dots in the top right corner when you open the message. If you press them, you should get the option to block the number - or there will be one called details, which if you click will then let you block it.

Read more about another TikTok scam text to watch out for - which also offers you the chance to ‘earn money’. Are you concerned about the rise in spam messages? Share your experiences by emailing me: [email protected].