Timber railway sleepers stolen from Crawley primary school

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after timber railway sleepers were stolen from a primary school in Crawley.

Police said they received a report of a theft from Waterfield First School.

Sussex Police said the incident happened overnight from Sunday, May 18 into Monday, May 19.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report about the theft of timber railway sleepers from Waterfield First School, Waterfield Gardens, Crawley.

Police received a report about the theft of timber railway sleepers from Waterfield First School. Picture courtesy of Google

“It happened overnight from Sunday 18 May into Monday 19 May.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 152 of 22/05.”

