Timber railway sleepers stolen from Crawley primary school

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd May 2025, 18:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after timber railway sleepers were stolen from a primary school in Crawley.

Police said they received a report of a theft from Waterfield First School.

Sussex Police said the incident happened overnight from Sunday, May 18 into Monday, May 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report about the theft of timber railway sleepers from Waterfield First School, Waterfield Gardens, Crawley.

Police received a report about the theft of timber railway sleepers from Waterfield First School. Picture courtesy of GooglePolice received a report about the theft of timber railway sleepers from Waterfield First School. Picture courtesy of Google
Police received a report about the theft of timber railway sleepers from Waterfield First School. Picture courtesy of Google

“It happened overnight from Sunday 18 May into Monday 19 May.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 152 of 22/05.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice