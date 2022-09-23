Trailer and three lawnmowers stolen from house in Horley
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a trailer and three lawnmowers from a house in Middlefield, Horley last night (Thursday, September 22).
Surrey Police said the victim returned home at some point between 10pm and 11pm to see a White Ford Transit van pulling away with what he believed to be his trailer hooked to the back.
He then discovered that an orange ride on lawnmower and two push lawnmowers had been stolen, police added.
If you have any smart doorbell footage or information which could help, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/45220102092 via:
• Webchat on the Surrey Police website
• Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.