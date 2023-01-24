Train companies operating in Sussex increased the cost of a penalty fare from Monday of this week

It means passengers travelling on Southern and South Eastern trains without a valid ticket could now be forced to pay £100, plus the price of the ticket. Those who refuse to pay could be summoned to court and be faced with higher penalties.

The payment will be reduced to £50 plus the cost of a single journey if paid within 21 days.

Previously, the penalty fare was set at the the greater of £20 or twice the single fare from the station where the passenger got on the train.

Penalty rail fares have gone up

A spokesperson for South Eastern said: “This is being brought in by all train operators to help reduce fare evasion. Fare evasion means that train operators, rail customers and taxpayers who subsidise the railway are paying for the journeys of those who deliberately travel by train without paying the correct fare. Please remember to buy the right ticket for your journey when travelling with us."

Penalty fares can be issued if you: travel without a valid ticket; can't produce an appropriate railcard on a discounted ticket; travel in first class with a standard ticket; travel on a child rate ticket when you are aged 16 or over;

travel past the destination on your ticket or if you have not activated a day pass for your Flexi Season ticket before boarding the train.