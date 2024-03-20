Trial date set for Uckfield woman charged with attempted murder after ‘suspected poisoning’ of children
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said last month that emergency services had been called to an address in Uckfield on Thursday, February 8, at 6.30am.
Police said two children were taken to hospital following ‘a suspected poisoning’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, Jilumol George, 38, of Hunters Way, Uckfield, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.”
Police said she had appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 10, and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on Friday, March 8.
The BBC reported on Wednesday, March 20, that a trial date for September 2 was fixed at Brighton Crown Court, adding that George, who appeared by video link, has not entered a plea yet.