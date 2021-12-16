Trust reacts to the crimes of murderer and necrophiliac David Fuller

David Fuller

Fuller appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 15 December 2021, where he received a whole-life term for killing Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987. Fuller had previously denied the murders, based on a defence of diminished responsibility, but changed his pleas to guilty on 4 November, during a trial at the same court.

The 67-year-old was also given concurrent sentences totalling 12 years, in respect of further charges which included sexual offences against deceased females in mortuary settings at the Tunbridge Wells Hospital and the former Kent and Sussex Hospital. He pleaded guilty to these charges prior to the trial for the murders.

Miles Scott, Chief Executive of Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust. said:“In court we heard many deeply distressing accounts of the impact that David Fuller’s crimes

have had on the families of his victims.

"I would like to apologise once again for the hurt that has been caused to families as a result of these appalling crimes.

"We have been in contact with the families affected in recent weeks and our priority continues to be

to provide them with any help or assistance they may need for as long as they may need it.

"As requested by the Secretary of State, we will work with the families and NHS Resolution to agree a

compensation scheme without the pain and delay that may be caused by individual claim action.

*We remain committed to complete openness and transparency around the criminal activities

committed by Fuller, as we support Sir Jonathan Michael’s investigation.

"We will make any further improvements recommended from the independent inquiry, and we have undertaken a risk

assessment of our mortuary including assuring ourselves against existing Human Tissue Authority

guidance.”

Read the court case here