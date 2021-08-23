Twenty-year-old admits murdering his friend by stabbing him more than 100 times

Lewis Ashdown, left, has pleaded guilty to murdering his friend Marc Williams, right

A young man who stabbed his friend more than 100 times in a frenzied knife attack faces life in prison after pleading guilty to his murder.

Lewis Ashdown, now 20 but just a teenager at the time of the attack, admitted killing his friend Marc Williams when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court today (August 23).

The court was told he knifed his friend Marc Williams, 18, after a night out in woods near Uckfield.

Police investigate near an address in Eastbourne where Lewis Ashdown was found

Marc phoned his family at about 11.30pm to say he was on his way home, but never returned. Both young men were reported missing.

Ashdown was last seen in Crowborough around 11am the following day before being arrested at an address in Eastbourne.

Marc’s body was found in woodland at Herons’ Ghyll, three miles from where he was last seen alive.

Lewis Power QC for Ashdown said there were no issues around his fitness to plead before the 20-year-old answered guilty to the charge of murdering his friend.

“He knows it’s a life sentence,” Mr Power said.

“He will say he did not pre-plan the murder but at the scene he did form the intent and he did carry out that murder.”

Marc’s heartbroken family paid tribute to the cheeky boy who never returned home from a night out with his friends in May this year.

His family said: “Marc touched the hearts of so many people, and made their lives brighter with his loving, caring and thoughtful actions.

“We are feeling his loss every second and that will never change.

“Our hearts are broken.

“Rest peacefully, our cheeky boy.

“With so much love from Mum, Dad and your whole family.”

Ashdown pleaded guilty to murder between May 28 and May 31 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon.