Two arrested after Hersham assault which saw man in his fifties hospitalised with stab wounds, police say
The arrest comes after a police investigation into an assault which took place in Hersham on Monday, March 25. Police were called to an incident in which a man in his fifties was found with stab injuries on Old Esher Road. He is currently in hospital with serious injuries, where he is receiving treatment.
Following the incident, two men, aged 24 and 48-years-old, both from Hersham have been arrested and released on bail, pending further enquiries.
"if you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45240033657 via Webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/, Online: https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ (or by) Calling us on 101,” a police spokesperson said.
Those who do not wish to speak to the police directly are invited to call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.