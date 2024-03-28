Two arrested after Hersham assault which saw man in his fifties hospitalised with stab wounds, police say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The arrest comes after a police investigation into an assault which took place in Hersham on Monday, March 25. Police were called to an incident in which a man in his fifties was found with stab injuries on Old Esher Road. He is currently in hospital with serious injuries, where he is receiving treatment.

Following the incident, two men, aged 24 and 48-years-old, both from Hersham have been arrested and released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"if you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45240033657 via Webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/, Online: https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ (or by) Calling us on 101,” a police spokesperson said.