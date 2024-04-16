Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on an address in Clifton Road at around 7.45am on April 12.

Sussex Police said drugs and drug dealing equipment were found at the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said 21-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. She has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.

Two people have been arrested following a drugs warrant in Littlehampton, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture contributed

Police said a 42-year-old man of no fixed address, who was wanted in relation to stalking offences, was also arrested.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 198 of 12/04.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad