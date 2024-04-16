Two arrested following drugs warrant in Littlehampton
Officers executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on an address in Clifton Road at around 7.45am on April 12.
Sussex Police said drugs and drug dealing equipment were found at the address.
Police said 21-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. She has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.
Police said a 42-year-old man of no fixed address, who was wanted in relation to stalking offences, was also arrested.
Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 198 of 12/04.
