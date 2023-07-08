Two arrested in Eastbourne on handling stolen goods and possession of Class A drugs

Two people from Eastbourne were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs as police took part in ASB Awareness week.

Running from July 3 to 9, ASB Awareness Week 2023 highlights the huge impact anti-social behaviour has on those experiencing it and demonstrates what action can be taken to address it. It also encourages communities to join police in taking a stand against such behaviour, to help make our communities safer.

ASB behaviours take many forms: from vandalism, nuisance drinking, aggressive behaviour, or in fact any destructive or intimidating activity that damages another person’s quality of life is anti-social behaviour. It may look and feel different in every area for each victim but for those experiencing ongoing nuisances, they can have a devastating impact on lives and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Eastbourne, dispersal orders and stop and search powers are used to address disorder in the town centre, with effective results.

Two people from Eastbourne were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs as police took part in ASB Awareness week. Picture: NationalWorld

Dispersal orders enable officers and PCSOs to ask a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour, crime, or disorder to leave the specific area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours.

Officers also work closely with partner agencies, such as the local authority and business improvement districts, to support residents and business that are impacted by persistent anti-social behaviour.

Responding to concerns raised by the community, Eastbourne NPT officers began gathering information about a camper van continually parked in a car park on Priory Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police had received multiple reports of anti-social behaviour associated with the vehicle, including drugs supply, drugs use and fly-tipping.

In June 2023, officers were patrolling the area when they noticed some activity around the camper van. Given the recent reports, they approached the vehicle and detained its occupants for a search.

Suspected stolen items including e-scooters and power tools were found and seized inside the camper van, alongside a crossbow and suspected Class A drugs.

A search of an associated address also found more suspected drugs and stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.