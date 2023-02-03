Two arrested on suspicion of carrying knives after police patrols in Horsham town centre

Two people have been arrested in Horsham on suspicion of carrying knives following police patrols around the town centre.

Sussex Police revealed the arrests today (Friday) after Horsham MP Jeremy Quin joined officers on patrol at the weekend following concerns over late night violence in the town.

During his shift with the Neighbourhood Policing Team from Friday evening (January 27) into the early hours of Saturday (January 28), the MP joined officers as they engaged with members of the public on their night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “There were no violent incidents around Horsham’s increasingly vibrant late-night venues but officers provided reassurance and were on hand to prevent issues emerging.

Two people were arrested in Horsham town centre on suspicion of carrying knives

“One man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs was stopped and searched under Section 23, at which point he became uncompliant. He was detained and he disclosed he was in possession of a knife. This was recovered and he was taken into custody.

“He was identified as Adam Mayhew, 19, of no fixed address. He was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in public and possession of crack cocaine, and is scheduled to appear at Horsham Magistrates’ Court for trial onMay 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The following evening (January 28), police received a report of a group of unwanted customers in the queue for M Bar in the town centre. As a Dispersal Order was in place from Friday night for 48 hours, officers used powers to serve the individuals with notices to leave the area.

“In the early hours of Sunday January 29, police received a report from bar staff of a man in possession of a knife in Piries Place. Officers immediately searched for the suspect, who was found in nearby East Street, and a knife was found discarded in a flower pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin with District Commander for Adur, Worthing and Horsham Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter

"The 46-year-old, who is from Horsham, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in public and bailed until April 30, pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police received further reports of groups of youths wearing balaclavas in the area over the weekend, however no offences were identified in relation to them.”

District Commander for Horsham, Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, said: “It is concerning that despite our repeated pleas, some people still think it is acceptable to carry a knife in public. Doing so places them and anyone around them at significant risk of harm, and the consequences could be catastrophic.

“We are committed to ensuring Horsham remains a safe place to live and work, and the carrying of weapons and associated violence will not be tolerated.

“My teams will be robust in how they disrupt this criminal activity and anyone identified as being responsible for carrying an offensive weapon or committing the level of violence we have previously seen within the town, will be dealt with via the criminal justice process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re encouraged that people are being vigilant and starting to report any suspicious activity to us, and I would urge the public to continue to report incidents to us. This helps us build up our intelligence to be able to react and respond where necessary.

“If people are concerned about a friend, associate or family member carrying a weapon, you can report it through to us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We must ensure that Horsham becomes a hostile place for anyone considering carrying an offensive weapon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Quin added: “Police have a plan in place for going after antisocial and criminal behaviour in our town. I was reassured by the strong police presence which was hugely welcomed by those enjoying their evening out.

“The police are actively engaging and taking proactive steps to keep our streets safe. Horsham remains a safe place to live, work and go out in the evening. We are all determined to keep it that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad