Two drug dealers sentenced to over a decade in prison after investigation by Surrey and Sussex Centurion Team
Two drug dealers will spend a combined total of over ten years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, August 25, Surrey Police has reported.
Surrey Police said Reice Keziah, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, possessing a knife in a public place, and possession of criminal property, and was sentenced to six years and one month in prison.
Shaun Holligan, 24, of North Circular Road in London, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possessing a knife in a public place, and possession of criminal property, and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, police added.
Surrey Police said the pair were arrested on July 20, 2022 after investigation work by Surrey and Sussex Centurion Team, East Surrey Detectives and Metropolitan Police’s Orochi Team.
Surrey Police said they were both arrested in a taxi in Feltham, where they were found to be in possession of drugs, and Holligan in possession of a knife and criminal property.
When officers searched addresses connected to Keziah and Holligan, they found drugs, burner phones, criminal property and large quantities of cash, Surrey Police added.
PC Ed Bush said: “This investigation has led to us removing two drug lines from Surrey. This is a great result both for the people of Surrey, and for our team. I’m proud of the work our officers did to ensure this pair were put behind bars for a number of years.
“Drug dealing has a massive effect on our local communities, and I hope this result shows that we are determined to do everything we can to stop drug dealers within our county.”