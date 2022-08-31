Two drug dealers sentenced to over a decade in prison after investigation by Surrey and Sussex Centurion Team

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police said Reice Keziah, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, possessing a knife in a public place, and possession of criminal property, and was sentenced to six years and one month in prison.

Shaun Holligan, 24, of North Circular Road in London, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possessing a knife in a public place, and possession of criminal property, and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, police added.

Surrey Police said the pair were arrested on July 20, 2022 after investigation work by Surrey and Sussex Centurion Team, East Surrey Detectives and Metropolitan Police’s Orochi Team.

Surrey Police said they were both arrested in a taxi in Feltham, where they were found to be in possession of drugs, and Holligan in possession of a knife and criminal property.

When officers searched addresses connected to Keziah and Holligan, they found drugs, burner phones, criminal property and large quantities of cash, Surrey Police added.

PC Ed Bush said: “This investigation has led to us removing two drug lines from Surrey. This is a great result both for the people of Surrey, and for our team. I’m proud of the work our officers did to ensure this pair were put behind bars for a number of years.