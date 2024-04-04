Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said on Wednesday, October 11 last year, police observed a suspected drugs deal take place in the vicinity of Max Miller Walk, the public walkway above Madeira Drive in Brighton.

A man was seen to get into a vehicle, which was subsequently stopped by officers. The occupants were searched and detained, and a quantity of cash, drugs and mobile phones were seized, police added.

Two officers were assaulted in the process, police said.

Zak Marsden (left) and Joel St Pierre (right). Picture: Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Zak Marsden, 34, of Normandy Road, Hastings, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

“Joel St Pierre, 31, of Goodwood Way, Brighton, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, and assault on an emergency worker.

“Both men were remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on November 10, and later pleaded guilty to the offences.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (April 2), Marsden was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment. At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, March 6, St Pierre was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment.