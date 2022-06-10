Two men arrested after drugs and cash found at Burgess Hill address, say police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "A warrant was executed at the property in St John’s Avenue on 31 May as part of a County Lines investigation run by the West Sussex Community Investigations Team and the Metropolitan Police, supported by the Specialist Enforcement Unit.

"Robert O’Donnell, 34, was arrested at his home in St John’s Avenue, Burgess Hill, and Mateusz Dabrowski, 22, was arrested at his home in Wood Avenue, Purfleet-on-Thames, Thurrock.

"Both defendants have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin – and released on bail ahead of a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on 30 June."

Sussex Police said two men have been arrested after a quantity of cash and drugs were discovered at an address in Burgess Hill