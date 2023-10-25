Detectives investigating the kidnap of a teenager in Selsey are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police said that around 6.15pm on Tuesday 24 October, two boys aged 14 and 15 attended The Selsey Centre in Manor Road, where they had arranged via social media to sell a mobile phone.

They were met by two other males, who forced the 14-year-old into their vehicle – a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf driven by a third male – and stole the phone, before letting him go in Lockgate Road, Chichester, some five miles away around 20 minutes later, police said.

Police said that the incident was reported to police and the boy was safely returned home. He has been visited by officers and enquiries are ongoing. The vehicle has since been seized.

A 43-year-old man from Bersted and a 28-year-old man from Bognor Regis have each been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and robbery in Selsey.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone with relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1084 of 24/10.