Two men charged with Crawley stabbing
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing at a house in Crawley, police have said.
Police were called to the incident at an address in Ashdown Drive about 2.40am on Monday, May 5.
Sussex Police said The victim, a 37-year-old man from Bedfordshire, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Robert Conn, 45, of Irving Walk, Crawley, and Kailem Williamson, 18, of no fixed address, have both been charged with committing grievous bodily harm, the force confirmed.
They appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 6, where they were remanded in custody for a preliminary hearing at a court location yet to be set on June 3.