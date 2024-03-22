Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven drug lines were identified by officers which ran between North West London and Eastbourne.

Working with Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi team, it was discovered that these drug lines were linked to Ahmet Arslan, 30, of Clandon Gardens, London, a police spokesperson added.

Police said that Arslan would operate a drug line from London, and would receive and send messages to multiple drug runners and collect the proceeds.

Ahmet Arslan (pictured) and Radovan Vukmir were charged in July 2023 with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and remanded in custody. Picture: Sussex Police

After a drug line would become inactive, it was heard he would set up a new one almost straight away, police added.

Police said that Radovan Vukmir, 42, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne would carry out the exchanges in Eastbourne, on behalf of Arslan.

In July 2023, officers from Sussex Police’s Project ADDER team and from the Met Police’s Op Orochi team conducted warrants in Eastbourne and London, police added.

Officers carried out a Section 8 PACE warrant at an address in Clandon Gardens, London, where Arslan was arrested, and his phones were seized.

Later that day, Vukmir was seen at an alleyway near his home address on Seaside Road, Eastbourne and was arrested. Phones were seized from his address after police conducted a Section 18 warrant, police added.

Arslan and Vukmir were charged in July 2023 with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and remanded in custody. They both pleaded guilty in January.

The pair appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 15 for sentencing.