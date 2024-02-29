Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident in Shoreham-by-Sea.

“At around 5.10pm on February 23, a red Audi A3 failed to stop for police and collided with bollards at the end of St Nicolas Lane,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Two men are reported to have fled the scene on foot via Steyning Road towards the A27.”

No arrests have yet been made.