Two men on the run after West Sussex collision - 'Failed to stop for police'
A driver who was involved in a collision, after failing to stop for the police in West Sussex, is believed to have fled the scene with another man.
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident in Shoreham-by-Sea.
“At around 5.10pm on February 23, a red Audi A3 failed to stop for police and collided with bollards at the end of St Nicolas Lane,” a police spokesperson said.
"Two men are reported to have fled the scene on foot via Steyning Road towards the A27.”
No arrests have yet been made.
If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, report to the police online, or via 101 quoting 989 of 23/02.2.