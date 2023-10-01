Two people rescued after emergency services called to Halland
Two people were rescued by emergency services after a road traffic accident on Terrible Road Down Halland last night (September 31).
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said emergency services teams rescued a man and a woman from the collision, both of whom were later sent to hospital.
Called to the scene at 10.13pm, crews had to use an electric saw and hydraulic equipment to rescue both casualties from their car, which had tipped onto its roof.
The road was closed for several hours.