Surrey Police said two 15-year-old boys from Merstham have been arrested

Police said two 15-year-old boys from Merstham have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on conditional bail.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigate and Banstead Borough Commander Inspector Jon Vale said: “We recognise the impact that this incident will have had within the local community, and would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything possible to identify and locate those involved, and ensure they are brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area, and I would urge anyone with any concerns to talk to one of our officers.

“As part of our enquiries, we are looking to speak to a third person who we believe may be able to help with our investigation. We would like to thank those who have already provided us with information and assisted with our investigation and are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has any further information which could assist with our ongoing enquiries to please contact us. If you do not wish to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”