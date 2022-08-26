Two teenagers stabbed in Lewes: Do you recognise these two people?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said there was a third victim who was also assaulted but was not stabbed.

Both people detectives wish to speak with are described as white and in their mid to late teens, police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the first person was wearing a black zip up hoody with white sides, dark-coloured trousers and white trainers.

Sussex Police detectives are looking to identify two people as part of an investigation where two teenage boys were stabbed outside Tesco in Brooks Road, Lewes, at around 11.15pm on Saturday, August 20. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The second person is wearing a light-coloured hoody zipped up and a pair of light-coloured trousers with distinctive large dark-coloured pockets, Sussex Police added.

Detective Constable Sarah Pittman said: “This was an unprovoked and nasty attack in which two of the victims were stabbed as well as punched and kicked, the third victim was also punched. I am keen to hear from anyone who can identify these people as well as anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to it.”

Anyone who has information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1437 of 20/08.