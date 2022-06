Officers attended the railway station to support the British Transport Police following a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths.

The group was located nearby and two boys, aged 14 and 15 were arrested for assault, a spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youths cannot be named for legal reasons and the police have asked the public ‘not to speculate on or publish information which could potentially jeopardise the investigation.’

Sussex Police