UK protests: One man jailed as nine arrests made in Sussex following 'criminal disorder seen around the country'
Following criminal disorder seen around the country – ‘commonly fuelled by misinformation and threatening language online’ – Sussex Police and its partners have carried out a ‘huge amount of work’ to protect communities and ‘identify those involved in linked unlawful activity’.
Nine people have now been arrested as part of that operation, police said.
Offences included publishing or distributing written material about racial hatred: racially aggravated public order; sending offensive messages by public communication; racial hatred in relation to a YouTube video; threatening/abusive behaviour; sending false information with intent to cause harm and assaulting an emergency worker.
In a statement, Sussex Police said: “On August 4, a 43-year-old man from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of publishing or distributing written material about racial hatred. He has been released on bail.
"On August 4, an 18-year-old man from Haywards Heath was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
"On 7 August, 45-year-old Joseph Clark, of Hayling Rise in Worthing, and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of sending offensive messages by public communication work, following concerning social media posts.
"Clark was jailed for 14 weeks on August 9. The second man was released with no further action.
"On August 8, a 53-year-old man from Aldwick was arrested on suspicion of racial hatred in relation to a YouTube video sharing the locations of hotels housing asylum seekers across the UK. He has been released on bail.
"On August 9, a 40-year-old man from Crawley was arrested at a protest in Crawley on suspicion of threatening/abusive behaviour contrary to the Public Order Act. He has been released on bail.
“On Saturday, August 10, in Crawley, a 30-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of sending false information with intent to cause harm. He has been bailed pending further enquiries, with strict conditions not to post on social media.
"On Saturday, August 10, a 62-year-old man from Seaford was arrested on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and released on bail while enquiries continue.
“On Sunday, August 11, Ian Ward, 53, of Old Mill Close, Portslade, was arrested and charged with affray, assaulting an emergency worker and common assault, relating to a counter protest in Brighton on August 7.”