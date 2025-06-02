UK's 'poshest thief': Sussex garden centre boss hits out at court sentence

A Sussex garden centre boss has hit out at a ‘lenient’ sentence on a woman shoplifter described as the ‘UK’s poshest thief.’

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman went on a shoplifting spree at Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post near Horsham but was spared prison in a move condemned by garden centre boss Ben Tate as ‘deeply concerning.’

Pauline Al Said – who describes herself on social media as the ‘UK’s poshest thief’ – was convicted by a court last week of theft along with husband Mark Wheatcroft and received fines of £2,500 between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Barn Garden Centre is run by Tates of Sussex and director Ben Tate said he was appalled at the apparent leniency of the sentence handed down at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Tates Garden Centres head of security Christopher Hoare with items similar to those stolen by the 'UK's poshest thief' at Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham

“What message does this send out?” he said. “During the theft from our premises of nearly £600 of items, the court heard how Wheatcroft threatened and then assaulted a member of our staff. The fines are no deterrent.”

The theft from the garden centre, off the A24 at Dial Post, happened in December 2021, and appeared planned, says the garden centre, as the pair were said to have been armed with a de-tagging device.

Tates’ head of security, Christopher Hoare, said increasing thefts spread far beyond garden centres: “Theft, fraud, and organised gangs are a growing problem for businesses across the UK, not just ours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining the business, he has built a database of individuals under investigation or facing prosecution for theft and fraud at the company’s four Sussex stores. “We recorded a 73 per cent increase in cases from 2023 to 2024, followed by a further 155 per cent rise from 2024 to 2025,” he said.

A woman who calls herself the 'UK's poshest thief' has been convicted, along with her husband, of stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods from Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham

“These figures are staggering and reflect a wider crisis that urgently needs to be addressed. When prolific, high-value offenders walk free, it undermines the sustainability of honest retail operations.”

Passing sentence on Al Said and Wheatcroft, Judge Keith Cutler noted that the public were calling for ‘appropriate sentences’ as large-scale shoplifting was on the increase but decided against custodial punishment.

Meanwhile Ben Tate called for better policing, more aggressive prosecution and tougher sentences for shoplifters. He said: “The outcome of this case is deeply concerning. It sends entirely the wrong message to would-be shoplifters, that even large, repeated theft will go unpunished.

“Retailers are already under pressure from increased costs and rising levels of theft, and this lack of meaningful consequence only makes matters worse.”