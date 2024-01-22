A reward is being offered in return for anonymous information about the unsolved murder of a well-known woman in Eastbourne.

Crimestoppers is supporting an investigation into the murder of Jennifer Kiely by offering up to £20,000 for key information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for her murder.

Crimestoppers said the 35-year-old mother of three was stabbed multiple times and then set alight. Her body was then found in a seafront shelter on the lower promenade at Holywell, Eastbourne, in the early hours of Saturday, January 22, 2005.

A pushchair she habitually had with her, which had also been set on fire, was on top of her body. The area where Jennifer was discovered was often frequented by the local homeless community, Crimestoppers added.

Jennifer Kiely. Photo: Crimestoppers

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: “Police are keen to eliminate from their investigations a man who was seen the night before Jennifer was murdered, walking to the rear of the Grand Hotel.

"He is described as Eastern European because of his accent and appearance and around 5’ 10-11", with a slim to medium build, with light blond coloured, short hair, with no particular style.

"He had a roundish face with dominant cheek and jaw lines. He was wearing a short, dark blue jacket which had a collar and was zipped right up to his chin. He was also wearing a pair of grey jeans and white trainers.”

Annabelle Goodenough, Crimestoppers regional manager, added: “This is a shocking and very sad situation and Jennifer’s family deserve answers and justice. Her mother Margaret describes her as a sweet, loving and giving person, and she thinks about Jennifer every day.

“Speaking up about crime can be daunting. Our charity understands why there can be a reluctance to come forward with information.

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police. You can make a difference by passing on what you know whilst being protected by our guarantee of anonymity. That means no police, no courts, no witness statements.

“Please speak up anonymously by either calling our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111, or use our website’s secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us.