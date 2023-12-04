A 99-year-old woman who was taken to hospital following a suspected arson attack at a house in Bexhill has died, police confirmed today (Monday, December 4).

Police and firefighters were called to the blaze at a first-floor maisonette, which affected the first floor and roof space, at around 11pm on November 13.

Firefighters were sent from Bexhill, The Ridge Bohemia Road in Hastings, Eastbourne, Pevensey and Burwash to tackle the fire.

Following the incident, the 99-year-old woman, a neighbour, was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but later died in hospital, police said today.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to assist the fire service at a first-floor maisonette fire in St Marks Close, Bexhill, at around 11pm on November 13.

“A 99-year-old woman, a neighbour, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation treatment. Sadly, she later died in hospital. The cause of her death is under investigation.

“A 26-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was released on bail, pending further enquiries. A scene guard was in place whilst the investigation continues.