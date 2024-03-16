Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adur and Worthing Police said it was made aware of a ‘number of vans being broken into’ in the Worthing area on Wednesday night (March 14).

A statement on social media read: “Please remember to secure your vehicles, and empty any tools from them if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Local officers are aware and will be increasing patrols in the relevant areas.”

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon police officers carried out a patrol in Worthing town centre – ‘engaging with the community and local businesses’.