Van break-ins in Worthing spark police warning

People are being warned to remain vigilant after a number of van break-ins in Worthing.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Mar 2024
Adur and Worthing Police said it was made aware of a ‘number of vans being broken into’ in the Worthing area on Wednesday night (March 14).

A statement on social media read: “Please remember to secure your vehicles, and empty any tools from them if possible.

“Local officers are aware and will be increasing patrols in the relevant areas.”

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon police officers carried out a patrol in Worthing town centre – ‘engaging with the community and local businesses’.

A spokesperson added: “Thank you for everyone who stopped for a chat with us.”