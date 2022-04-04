Van stolen and set on fire in Chichester

On January 8, a white Peugeot van was stolen from the Chichester area, police have said.

Sussex Police is yet to confirm where the incident took place.

The stolen van was found later having been set on fire.

Sussex Police are looking to speak to this man

A CCTV image has now been released showing a man who police believe has 'key information'.

In an appeal on social media, a spokesman for Chichester Police said: "We are appealing for information regarding a theft of a white Peugeot Van on the 8th of January 2022 from the Chichester area. The van was found alight some days later.

"We are seeking the identity of the male in the image who we believe has key information regarding the incident.

"We appreciate the image is low quality.